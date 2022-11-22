Read full article on original website
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
MassLive.com
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run
BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police.
Driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store says it was an accident
HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...
3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein had prior drunk driving citation expunged
The 53-year-old Natick man charged in connection with the Hingham Apple store crash on Monday morning that killed one person and injured 20, had previously been issued a citation for drunk driving in the state of Vermont, prosecutors stated in Hingham District Court during an arraignment Tuesday morning. The incident,...
ABC6.com
53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash
HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
Christopher Burns pleads not guilty to murder in Diamond Inn Bar shooting
Standing behind a door in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, a Worcester man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two men outside of the Diamond Inn Bar on Grafton Street in December 2021. Christopher Burns, 37, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree...
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say
Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash
BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around. Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking. "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion." Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right. "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said. Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
NECN
Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case
A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy
A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
Police seek help in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in deadly Lowell shooting
LOWELL, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. Investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian...
Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
WMUR.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street.
Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl
A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.
MassLive.com
