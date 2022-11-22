ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

MassLive.com

Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash

In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run

BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police. 
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store says it was an accident

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say

Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash

BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around.  Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking.  "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion."  Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right.  "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said.  Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case

A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy

A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens

A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
NEEDHAM, MA
