Read full article on original website
AK Mathews
2d ago
Ron DeSantis now leads the Iowa poll however they're both cut from the same cloth
Reply(3)
14
Dave Lowman
2d ago
Trump or DeSantis? What's the difference? Both are trying to overthrow our democracy.
Reply(4)
17
Jeri Barnhart
2d ago
I wouldn’t count him out yet think of all the people that saw him when he was I Iowa for Kim and Chuckle still scary
Reply
4
Related
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Pence 'would be the Ron DeSantis right now' if he had 'fully divorced' Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
"I do want answers from him as to ... why do you wait two years to talk about it?" Kinzinger asked of Pence's more detailed thoughts about Jan. 6.
The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
KCCI.com
'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Candace Owens said Trump's rudeness made her realize he's vengeful, paranoid, lacks humility
Candace Owens said on her Daily Wire show that Donald Trump was rude to her. The conservative firebrand said the experience made her "question him as a person." Owens said that Trump is "holding onto a vengeful spirit" and appears to lack a vision for 2024. Candace Owens, speaking on...
A Christian petition against Donald Trump's 2024 bid has amassed thousands of signatures
Faithful America, a Christian organization, is urging Christians to "make it clear" that Trump does not share the values of the community.
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Pence says that Melania told Trump 'to be more like Mike' following the president's chaotic performance in the first 2020 presidential debate
Mike Pence says Melania Trump told Donald Trump that the president should be more like his VP. Pence says the comment came after his 2020 vice presidential debate performance. "'Melania says I gotta be more like Mike,'" Pence says Trump told him, following the president's disastrous first debate. Former Vice...
Judge tells Trump to hurry up and figure out who's representing him in new E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, saying he's 'known this was coming for months'
"He would be well advised to decide who's representing him in it because that will have to be resolved promptly," Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock
Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.
Did Mar-a-Lago Crowd Try to Leave While Trump Was Speaking?
A video shared on Twitter Tuesday show parts of the crowd head toward the exit while former President Trump was announcing his next presidential run.
Comments / 32