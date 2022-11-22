ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Lone Mountain Band plays twice at country club

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqbXs_0jJoMypl00

The Lone Mountain Band will perform 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 16 at the Sun City Country Club, 9433 N. 107th Ave.

Band members include Fred Rothert, Tom Boyer, Larry Regan, Randy Ferguson, Denny Sarver and Jerry Dunaway.

Admission is free but reservations are needed; call 623-933-1353.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
santanvalley.com

LPGA Coming to Gold Canyon in March

The LPGA Tour today released its 2023 schedule, which will include a stop just outside of Apache Junction at the Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon in March. In a breakthrough moment in the history of women's sports, the athletes of the LPGA Tour, the world's leading destination for female professional golfers, will compete for more than $101 million in official purses in 2023. The LPGA today announced that the 2023 schedule will comprise 33 official events, with a total official prize fund of $101.4 million, along with the biennial playings of the Solheim Cup and the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown.
GOLD CANYON, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… ﻿Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
daytrippen.com

Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona

Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale

Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy