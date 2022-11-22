ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

boreal.org

MDH has advice for parents as number of school-related flu outbreaks grows

There have been more than 500 school flu outbreaks in the last six weeks. Nearly half of those outbreaks were reported last week. The first school outbreak was reported during the first week of October, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH continued to get reports throughout the month.
voiceofalexandria.com

Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Clogged hospitals prompt warnings from Minnesota doctors

Leading Minnesota pediatricians on Monday urged parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for mildly ill children during an early and busy flu season that is clogging hospital beds. While severely ill children need immediate care - particularly those who are dehydrated or struggling to breathe - doctors said...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Doctors asking Minnesotans to take precautions as hospitals feel crunch from RSV, other respiratory illnesses

Minnesota hospitals — pressed for bed space due to RSV, flu and still some COVID — are urging parents to consider alternatives to the emergency room for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Jill Amsberry, pediatrician and recent pediatric medical director at CentraCare in Saint Cloud, says prolonged fever would be one reason to bring your child in:
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota DNR warns people of thin ice

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people about thin ice. The agency reports that its currently unsafe to walk across bodies of water, but kids and out-of-state visitors might not understand the danger. They're urging residents to talk with their loved ones and neighbors about thin ice to prevent a holiday tragedy.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight

Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota legislators push for gun reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In Minnesota

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
MINNESOTA STATE

