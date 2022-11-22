ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fmr. New Jersey senate president's chief of staff pleads guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The former chief of staff to the New Jersey senate president has entered guilty pleas in a case where he allegedly collaborated with a man who was separately implicated in a murder-for-hire plot.

Tony Teixeira pleaded guilty to tax evasion in wire fraud in a case involving more than $100,000 of fake invoices.

Teixeira is accused of collaborating with another campaign staff member, Sean Caddle, in the 2014 fraud case.

Caddle has also pleaded guilty to his role in the murder-for-hire of a former Jersey City council candidate.

There are no allegations that Teixeira was involved in the murder-for-hire plot.

