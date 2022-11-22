ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police offers $30K hiring incentive for experienced officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering a $30,000 hiring incentive to hire experienced police officers. Las Cruces Police told KFOX14 that while they no longer struggle with an officer shortage, they offered this incentive to plan and be prepared for the retirement of some of their officers.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year, what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
CANUTILLO, TX

