PURA holds hearing on proposed Aquarion rate hike

Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority held a public meeting today to discuss the proposed rate hike for Aquarion water customers.

Aquarion requested a rate hike totaling about 27% of the next three years.

The water company says the hike is needed for capital improvements and that they have not raised rates in nine years.

They say the impact on the average residential customer using about 200 gallons a day will be about $4.25 per month in the first year.

The plan has been met with bipartisan opposition as lawmakers have called the hike too large at a time when families are already facing increased pressures from inflation.