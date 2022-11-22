DOH issues reminder to New Yorkers on how to safely prepare your holiday meal

New York's State Department of Health provided food preparation safety tips to avoid any foodborne illness this holiday season.

First, wrap fresh meats, including turkey, in plastic bags at the market to prevent juices from dripping on other foods. Keep food in the fridge, and not at room temperature.

MORE: Guide: Tips to safely celebrate the winter holidays with your ‘fur-ever’ friend

Officials also advise to never thaw a turkey in hot water or by leaving it on the counter.

Also, cutting boards and counters used for poultry, beef, pork and seafood preparation should be washed immediately after use to prevent cross contamination with other foods.

For more tips, click here .