New York State

DOH issues reminder to New Yorkers on how to safely prepare your holiday meal

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New York's State Department of Health provided food preparation safety tips to avoid any foodborne illness this holiday season.

First, wrap fresh meats, including turkey, in plastic bags at the market to prevent juices from dripping on other foods. Keep food in the fridge, and not at room temperature.

Officials also advise to never thaw a turkey in hot water or by leaving it on the counter.

Also, cutting boards and counters used for poultry, beef, pork and seafood preparation should be washed immediately after use to prevent cross contamination with other foods.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

