Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has been on the rise. What's behind the increase?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has significantly increased over the last five years, an analysis of incident reports filed with the city’s police department shows. This year, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, car thefts in the city are up nearly...
cbs17
Retired Durham Deputy Police Chief offers advice ahead of busy holiday shopping weekend
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday shopping season is officially here. However, come Black Friday and beyond, the malls and the stores will be packed. “Just know what you are going to be doing and what are you shopping for. Stay focused on that,” said B.J. Council, You and Five-o founder.
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
cbs17
1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
The Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday shared a series of five calls made to 911 during the chaotic and tragic scene during a four minute span from 10:15 to 10:19 a.m.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
Driver of truck that hit girl in Raleigh parade released on bond
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
Increased security expected at malls for Black Friday
Security will be increased at malls in the Triangle during the expected Black Friday shopping rush.
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
cbs17
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
‘Thanksgiving ... just another day to survive,’ Durham mayor says after fatal shootings
“I want folks to realize that Thanksgiving for a lot of folks is just another day to survive,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said Tuesday after 2 young men, one just 16 years old, were shot to death in the past week.
Newly-released 911 calls from Raleigh Christmas Parade provide firsthand insight from the tragic day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Audio from 911 calls from the Raleigh Christmas Parade were released on Wednesday, providing firsthand insight into the moments surrounding the tragic death on Nov. 19 that took the life of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Several witnesses called 911 with reports of an out of control truck.
WRAL
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
WRAL
Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals
First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
WRAL
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
WRAL
Longtime Raleigh Christmas Parade participant calls for safety reevaluation
Ira David Wood, who launched 'A Christmas Carol' in Raleigh back in the 1970s, discussed the Nov. 19 incident that killed an 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Ira David Wood, who launched 'A Christmas Carol' in Raleigh back in the 1970s, discussed the Nov. 19 incident that killed an 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.
