Some said he was a loner. Others said he could be gruff and unresponsive. Police said that on Andre Bing’s cellphone, they discovered a “manifesto” of sorts, in which he complained about unspecified changes to his employment status, and what he termed other staff’s harassment of him about it. One report said that close to his body, police found a list of employees he planned to attack.As America marked Thanksgiving Day, police in Chesapeake, Virginia, were searching for clues to the mass shooting as a Walmart store, an incident whose horror has reverberated across the nation, another jolting mass shooting...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO