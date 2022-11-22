Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard. PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issued mobile phone between January and May 2020. The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
BBC
Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car
Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim. Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. Police said the vehicle...
BBC
Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe
Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
Complex
Shanquella Robinson’s Death Leads Mexican Authorities to Issue Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has been issued in the mysterious passing of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died last month during a trip to Cabo, Mexico. According to the Charlotte Observer, Mexican prosecutors confirmed the warrant Wednesday, less than four weeks after Robinson was found dead in her hotel room. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name; however, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, described the individual as Robinson’s “friend.”
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
BBC
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
BBC
Bridgwater man Lee Shiers jailed for kidnapping girl, 16
A man who admitted punching and kidnapping a teenage girl has been jailed for more than five years. Lee Shiers, 36, of Horsey Lane, Bridgwater, dragged the 16-year-old towards his car as she walked home, Taunton Crown Court was told. The victim was punched repeatedly by Shiers and told the...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
Child rapist jailed for ‘chronic catalogue’ of offences
A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a "chronic catalogue" of sexual offences against a young girl. Ambrose Thomas Stevenson, with an address in the Gateshead area of England, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Gwent Police: PC Robert Davies sacked for gross misconduct
A police officer found to have sent inappropriate text messages to three women has been sacked. A disciplinary panel on Thursday found Gwent officer PC Robert Davies' actions amounted to gross misconduct. He acted inappropriately and breached integrity in phone and text messages, the panel decided. The panel said messages...
BBC
Some Met Police officers not trusted to speak to public, says chief
Some 3,000 Metropolitan Police officers cannot be fully deployed due to misconduct allegations or health issues, including "about 100" who are not trusted to speak to the public, commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said. He said about 500 officers of the 3,000 were suspended or on restricted duties. Sir Mark...
How a 'weird' and 'eccentric' night manager came to commit mass murder: What happened at Chesapeake Walmart?
Some said he was a loner. Others said he could be gruff and unresponsive. Police said that on Andre Bing’s cellphone, they discovered a “manifesto” of sorts, in which he complained about unspecified changes to his employment status, and what he termed other staff’s harassment of him about it. One report said that close to his body, police found a list of employees he planned to attack.As America marked Thanksgiving Day, police in Chesapeake, Virginia, were searching for clues to the mass shooting as a Walmart store, an incident whose horror has reverberated across the nation, another jolting mass shooting...
Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
A man has died and two others have been injured, following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta this Thanksgivi...
Comments / 0