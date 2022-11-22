I remember… longleaf forests. Nearly lost forever, see how we have brought back 3 million acres in a generation

Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility
Let's take a look at the details of relief payments. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Alabama
“His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
After difficulties with injection, Alabama cancels execution greenlighted by Supreme Court
Alabama authorities had faced a midnight deadline to begin the execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife.
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Bham Now
Big Oak Ranch has been giving kids in Alabama a new life for almost 50 years
At age 11, Brodie Croyle declared he wanted to play for the NFL. Years later, that dream came true. Now he applies the lessons he learned along the way to help other kids’ dreams come true at Big Oak Ranch. We talked with him and Richard Grimes, President and CEO of RealtySouth, about their longtime friendship, why both their organizations support families and community and more. Here’s what we learned.
A Local Nursery Wants To Make A Native Tree Hawaii’s Choice For Christmas
As Hawaii begins receiving its annual influx of Christmas trees from the mainland, a plant nursery on Oahu is selling a locally grown, native alternative to celebrate the holidays. Alahee trees, which grow in forests across much of the state, have branches in a symmetrical pattern that’s similar to traditional...
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Bham Now
Highlands Bar & Grill turns 40 this week — tell us your favorite memory
The 2018 James Beard Award winner for most outstanding restaurant in the U.S. marked the occasion on Tuesday with a post on social media by Pardis and Frank Stitt. For fans of Highlands Bar & Grill who have been eagerly waiting for the beloved Birmingham restaurant to reopen, the message is very encouraging.
Good News Network
Danish Artist Hides Enormous Trolls in Forests Around the World Using Recycled Wood—LOOK
Far out in Western Australia, the tranquil wetland forests are about to shake with the footsteps of giants. That’s because a Danish artist has built a community of giant trolls out of recycled natural material for an exhibit that weaves Aboriginal tradition, modern eco-consciousness, pure childhood creative expression and joy together.
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 0