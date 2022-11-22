STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.

