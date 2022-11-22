Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
pix11.com
The Bowery Mission continues its Thanksgiving tradition
This is the 143rd year the Bowery Mission will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of New Yorkers. The Bowery Mission continues its Thanksgiving tradition. This is the 143rd year the Bowery Mission will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of New Yorkers. NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in...
pix11.com
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving …. Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped...
pix11.com
Thousands of NYC seniors get Thanksgiving dinner delivered to their door
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels...
pix11.com
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy. LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for …. The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on...
Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train
I’ve seen enough New York City subway videos to know that I don’t wanna get on one of those things any time soon. From awful subway performers, to meth heads tweaking out, a couple camping out in a tent in the middle of a train, and even a dude dressed in a Chucky costume assaulting people for not wearing a mask, it’s a big “no” for me. But then you have videos like this that gives you hope in humanity […] The post Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in …. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the...
pix11.com
Bright and balmy day on tap in NY, NJ
After a string of unseasonable cold days, the weather warms up this week. The temperature Tuesday will hit the low 50s in the New York City area. After a string of unseasonable cold days, the weather warms up this week. The temperature Tuesday will hit the low 50s in the New York City area.
pix11.com
Teaneck food pantry serves up Thanksgiving meals to vets, first responders
At RAIN in Teaneck, hundreds came together to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community, which included veterans and first responders. Teaneck food pantry serves up Thanksgiving meals …. At RAIN in Teaneck, hundreds came together to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community, which included veterans and first responders. Asylum seekers...
pix11.com
Thieves steal bags of clothing, food from Long Island donation bins
For months now, suspects have been stealing bags right out of donation bins from nonprofits and churches. It's all been caught on video. Thieves steal bags of clothing, food from Long Island …. For months now, suspects have been stealing bags right out of donation bins from nonprofits and churches....
pix11.com
Holiday Open Streets: NYC opening 11 blocks around Rockefeller Center to pedestrians
New York City will open 11 blocks to pedestrians as part of what’s been described as the city’s “largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street.”. Holiday Open Streets: NYC opening 11 blocks around …. New York City will open 11 blocks to pedestrians as part of what’s been described...
24hip-hop.com
Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York
Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
pix11.com
Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC
New York City drivers will want to avoid parts of the Staten Island Expressway, Long Island Expressway, Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and Belt Parkway Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to AAA. Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC. New York City drivers will want to avoid parts...
Thanksgiving 2022: NYC grocery store hours, transit schedules and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
'A tradition': Bronx bakery serves up famed carrot cake during Thanksgiving rush
People were already lined up down the block by the time Lloyd’s Carrot Cake bakery opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Bronx bakery is always in demand, but Thanksgiving is their busiest time.
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
