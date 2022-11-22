ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System

The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Last-Minute Grant Could Save Polk Center Jobs

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Monday news release from the office of State Representative R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announcing a $2MM grant may be the harbinger of much-needed good economic news for the area. Verland Community Living Arrangements, a non-profit agency headquartered in Sewickley that cares for more...
POLK, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties

Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Rep. Mark Longietti hired as Hermitage Director of Business & Community Development

The City of Hermitage has announced on Wednesday that Representative for Pennsylvania's 7th District, Mark Longietti has been hired as the city's Director of Business & Community Development. Longietti will assume this position effective January 3, 2023. Longietti has served as Pennsylvania's 7th District Representative for eight terms before announcing...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday

Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
CLARION, PA
wbut.com

Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Light Up Night parade winners announced

Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration. Here is a rundown of the top place winners in each of the parade’s five divisions:. Division I (Churches and schools) — Victory Elementary...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS News

Find great holiday shopping deals in Mercer County

Content sponsored by Visit Mercer County PA. Located in Northwestern, Pennsylvania, Mercer County offers visitors from the western part of the state, as well as eastern Ohio, southwestern New York, and Ontario, Canada, diverse shopping destinations accompanied by small-town charm. Another perk of shopping in Mercer County is there is no sales tax on most clothing and shoes, offering amazing value to shoppers that are seeking the top gift items of the season.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 23rd

Vindicator file photo / November 22, 1986 | Fourth graders at Woodside Elementary School in Austintown re-enacted the first Thanksgiving 36 years ago. From left, Michele Pfund, John Vavrinak, Jennifer Guidosh, Angie Blackman, Dan Napolitan, and Eric Lloyd. November 23. 1997: DeBartolo Racing, a division of the Edward J. DeBartolo...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Radio Network sold again

Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy