butlerradio.com
Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System
The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
explore venango
Last-Minute Grant Could Save Polk Center Jobs
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Monday news release from the office of State Representative R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announcing a $2MM grant may be the harbinger of much-needed good economic news for the area. Verland Community Living Arrangements, a non-profit agency headquartered in Sewickley that cares for more...
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WFMJ.com
Rep. Mark Longietti hired as Hermitage Director of Business & Community Development
The City of Hermitage has announced on Wednesday that Representative for Pennsylvania's 7th District, Mark Longietti has been hired as the city's Director of Business & Community Development. Longietti will assume this position effective January 3, 2023. Longietti has served as Pennsylvania's 7th District Representative for eight terms before announcing...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday
Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
wbut.com
Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display
Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
venangoextra.com
Light Up Night parade winners announced
Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration. Here is a rundown of the top place winners in each of the parade’s five divisions:. Division I (Churches and schools) — Victory Elementary...
WFMJ.com
Town hall meeting to be held in New Castle to discuss local Latino needs
United Way of Lawrence County will be holding a town hall meeting in the New Castle High School auditorium Monday, November 28 to discuss the needs of local Latino families. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. In the fall...
CBS News
Find great holiday shopping deals in Mercer County
Content sponsored by Visit Mercer County PA. Located in Northwestern, Pennsylvania, Mercer County offers visitors from the western part of the state, as well as eastern Ohio, southwestern New York, and Ontario, Canada, diverse shopping destinations accompanied by small-town charm. Another perk of shopping in Mercer County is there is no sales tax on most clothing and shoes, offering amazing value to shoppers that are seeking the top gift items of the season.
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 23rd
Vindicator file photo / November 22, 1986 | Fourth graders at Woodside Elementary School in Austintown re-enacted the first Thanksgiving 36 years ago. From left, Michele Pfund, John Vavrinak, Jennifer Guidosh, Angie Blackman, Dan Napolitan, and Eric Lloyd. November 23. 1997: DeBartolo Racing, a division of the Edward J. DeBartolo...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Radio Network sold again
Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
