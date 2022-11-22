Read full article on original website
Ford recalls 518,000 vehicles on Thanksgiving Day to prevent possible fires under hoods
As the Ford family’s Detroit Lions prepared to play their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, the Ford Motor Company announced a recall of 518,993 Ford Bronco Sports and Ford Escapes in the United States.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
NASDAQ
Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco...
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Thursday it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off. But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
General Motors President says 'the ICE age is not over' amid shift to EVs
General Motors president Mark Reuss said the automaker isn't ready to abandon internal combustion engine vehicles as it transforms into an EV maker.
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Mistakes Led To Chip Shortage
The Blue Oval has struggled to match supply with overwhelming demand for virtually its entire lineup for well over a year now, a situation that has essentially become a long term issue for the company, and for the entire industry as well. Unfortunately, the supply chain crisis has no end in sight, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has stopped predicting when things might return to some semblance of normalcy. Additionally, he recently took the time to detail why the company failed to secure enough chips to sustain its manufacturing operations, per a new report from Bloomberg.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
DETROIT (AP)—Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which...
Detroit News
Consumer Reports reliability survey: Lincoln the only Detroit 3 brand in top 10
Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln is the only Detroit brand to make of the top 10 in the latest Annual Auto Reliability data from Consumer Reports, the nonprofit research, testing and consumer advocacy organization. The top five brands in this year's study, released Tuesday during an online press conference with the...
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Has Big Plans for the Chinese EV Market
General Motors has ambitious plans to capture the lucrative Chinese EV market. The company hopes to launch over 15 EV models on the mainland by 2025. Global automaker The General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is planning to launch more than 15 fully electric vehicle (EV) models in China by 2025. These EVs will be built using GM’s popular Ultium platform, the company announced at the Tech Day event on November 22.
Wiper motor issue leads Ford to recall 550,000 F-150 trucks
DETROIT -- An issue with the windshield wiper motors has led Ford to recall an estimated 550,000 F-150 trucks in the U.S. and Canada. According to the Associated Press, the issue impacts 2021 and 2022 models of the popular truck because the motors can stop working, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of crash.
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Jim Farley Says That EVs Require Far Less Labor To Produce
Ford CEO Jim Farley has been quite candid with his remarks regarding the automaker’s pivot to electric vehicles and what that means for the company, as well as the world as a whole. In fact, the executive recently stated that he believes the automaker employs “too many people,” after which 3,000 employees and contract workers were laid off. With EVs utilizing fewer components than their ICE counterparts, this also likely means that FoMoCo won’t need as many workers to build them as well, a fact that Farley pointed out while speaking at a recent conference in Detroit, according to Financial Times.
