Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
whopam.com
About 1,250 participate in 21st Hopkinsville Turkey Trot
About 1,250 runners, joggers and walkers made their way to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day morning for the 21st Annual Turkey Trot. There was ideal weather for the event that Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says has become a community tradition that continues to grow. Many families make the Turkey...
whopam.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign kicks off
People will soon hear the sounds of bells in the air at local businesses, as the Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army kicks off right after Thanksgiving. A kick-off event was held Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, which included friendly competition, the singing of Christmas carols, games and the spirit of giving. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says they have a high fundraising goal this year—$112,000—and every bit of it goes back into helping those most in need in this community.
whopam.com
Greg Baker
(Age 54, of Crofton) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 26th at 2pm at the Baker Farm in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
All lanes of traffic open again for the weekend on I-24 in Christian County
Travelers on I-24 in Christian County will be pleased to see two lanes of travel again in each direction for the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are back open again after months of construction-related closures and congestion between the 86 mile marker and state line, but its only temporary, as lane closures will return Monday to allow for work in the median.
whopam.com
Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect
You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
whopam.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
whopam.com
Woman severely injured in assault
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in an in assault with a broom handle Wednesday morning at a home on Peppermint Drive. The victim went to the Jennie Stuart Health emergency room around 6 a.m. after a suspect stabbed her in the eye with the broom handle, causing a major injury, according to the report.
whopam.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
whopam.com
Bates re-appointed to Bar Association Board of Governors
Kenneth Bates of Hopkinsville has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors. His second two-year term begins January 1, 2023, according to the official order signed by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. Bates is a former Christian Fiscal Court magistrate and has also hosted a gospel music...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
whopam.com
Bond modification granted for elder abuse murder suspect
A motion for bond modification was approved for Ann Harrison—the woman charged with murder in relation to the death of an elderly victim—Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court. The decision came after arguments from both the defense and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, with Harrison’s lawyers contending that she had...
whopam.com
Preliminary hearing waived for suspect in I-24 collision assault case
A preliminary hearing was waived and release was granted to the man now charged with assault and three counts of wanton endangerment in relation to a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-six-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell reportedly had been westbound off the travel portion of the highway near the...
whopam.com
LG Chem bringing 860 new jobs to Clarksville with $3.2 billion investment
Another 860 new jobs are coming to Clarksville, as LG Chem has announced plans for a $3.2 billion investment to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility, which will support the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the U.S. Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council officials say the facility will be the largest...
whopam.com
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
whopam.com
Warriors Battle Centurions for Second Time in a Week; Win Big
One week ago, to the day, Heritage Christian played host to Clarksville Christian. A 64-47 final that was, and felt, so much tighter than that then, went very differently in the rematch, despite a similar score. you can check out the full recap for game one here. Game two saw...
whopam.com
HCA Falls to Cougars in Game Two of Thanksgiving Bash
One day after what was arguably their best performance of the season, HCA looked lost at times against Dickson County. A 61-36 loss and before we go any further let’s acknowledge the uncontrollable things in this game. First, the officiating was not liked or agreed with a large majority...
whopam.com
College Volleyball News and Notes
No. 4 Cardinals Clinch Share of ACC Title with Sweep of Notre Dame. Senior middle blocker Amaya Tillman had 11 kills, with eight blocks, hitting .500 to lead the No. 4 University of Louisville volleyball team to a share of the ACC Championship as the Cardinals downed Notre Dame 25-22, 25-22, 25-13. The Cardinals await the outcome of the Pitt versus Boston College match on Saturday to learn whether they win their fifth ACC title outright or share it with the Panthers. The Cardinals would earn the tiebreaker with a 5-3 set advantage and would receive the ACC’s automatic qualifier. Louisville ends the regular season with a 26-2 mark and went 17-1 in conference play.
Comments / 0