People will soon hear the sounds of bells in the air at local businesses, as the Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army kicks off right after Thanksgiving. A kick-off event was held Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, which included friendly competition, the singing of Christmas carols, games and the spirit of giving. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says they have a high fundraising goal this year—$112,000—and every bit of it goes back into helping those most in need in this community.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO