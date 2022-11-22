California Mom of Twins Allegedly Suffocated ‘Fussy’ 8-Month-Old Daughter While Breastfeeding Despite Seeing Baby ‘Gasping for Air’

Does no one consider post partum depression? Everyone thinks a mother should be overjoyed with her baby but sometimes depression overwhelms them.
Hopefully a bad punishment your way and I’mNot saying “sit in a cell” for like I mean like an actually punishment, one of those “make you feel it” punishment.
I think that she's got post partum psychosis, which is a completely different animal than post partum depression that many women get after giving birth. Her son is 2 & the twins are 8 mths. It's hard enough to care for a set of twins, but then you add an active 2 yr old into the mix... She was EXHAUSTED, babies are up all night, sometimes you may get 2-3 hrs sleep. That's with 1 baby, with 2 she was running on fumes. Then by 7 or so the son would be up & running.. You also have to add into the mix of laundry, dishes,cooking..& I will lay money on it that the father was not helping her one bit, BECAUSE HE HAD A HARD DAY AT WORK!!! I know that she's guilty but I also know in my heart that there's a mental health breakdown that happened, she snapped. I HOPE THAT THEY HAVE HER SERVE HER TIME IN A MENTAL INST WHERE THEY'RE ABLE TO WORK WITH HER EVEN IF SHE'S THERE FOR LIFE. IF THEY JUST PUT HER IN A CELL, SHE'LL NEVER GET THE MEDICAL CARE THAT SHE NEEDS....
Comments / 13