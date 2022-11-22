ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Mom of Twins Allegedly Suffocated ‘Fussy’ 8-Month-Old Daughter While Breastfeeding Despite Seeing Baby ‘Gasping for Air’

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Comments / 13

Jutta Marx Beard
2d ago

Does no one consider post partum depression? Everyone thinks a mother should be overjoyed with her baby but sometimes depression overwhelms them.

Reply(2)
10
Damian G
2d ago

Hopefully a bad punishment your way and I’mNot saying “sit in a cell” for like I mean like an actually punishment, one of those “make you feel it” punishment.

Reply
3
The sound of reason
1d ago

I think that she's got post partum psychosis, which is a completely different animal than post partum depression that many women get after giving birth. Her son is 2 & the twins are 8 mths. It's hard enough to care for a set of twins, but then you add an active 2 yr old into the mix... She was EXHAUSTED, babies are up all night, sometimes you may get 2-3 hrs sleep. That's with 1 baby, with 2 she was running on fumes. Then by 7 or so the son would be up & running.. You also have to add into the mix of laundry, dishes,cooking..& I will lay money on it that the father was not helping her one bit, BECAUSE HE HAD A HARD DAY AT WORK!!! I know that she's guilty but I also know in my heart that there's a mental health breakdown that happened, she snapped. I HOPE THAT THEY HAVE HER SERVE HER TIME IN A MENTAL INST WHERE THEY'RE ABLE TO WORK WITH HER EVEN IF SHE'S THERE FOR LIFE. IF THEY JUST PUT HER IN A CELL, SHE'LL NEVER GET THE MEDICAL CARE THAT SHE NEEDS....

Reply
2
 

KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz COUNTY Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing girl from Soquel. Detectives said Sandy Arce was last seen near her home in the area of Winkle Park at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 831 471 1121. The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

