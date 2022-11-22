California Mom of Twins Allegedly Suffocated ‘Fussy’ 8-Month-Old Daughter While Breastfeeding Despite Seeing Baby ‘Gasping for Air’

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz COUNTY Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing girl from Soquel. Detectives said Sandy Arce was last seen near her home in the area of Winkle Park at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 831 471 1121. The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl appeared first on KION546.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO