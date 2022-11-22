ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles

Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone

The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much

ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

RETIRED NHLER KEITH YANDLE MAKES BOLD PREDICTION ON THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS

The New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night marked their 13th straight win - tying a franchise record. Over that span, the Devils have outscored their opponents 57-32, and their underlying analytics are at the top of the league. One critique of the Devils has...
NEWARK, NJ
NESN

Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes

Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were off to their best start since the 1929-30 season. Boston opened with the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks

COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

USA vs England Promo Code: Win $200 if ONE Goal is Scored

The USA squares off with England on Friday in each country’s second match of the 2022 World Cup. Both teams scored in their first fixtures, and that’s great news for bettors thanks to BetMGM. In fact, you’ll get $200 in free bets if either team scores! Here’s how it works and what to do:
MOBILE, AL
markerzone.com

CANADA HAS THEIR HEAD COACH AND GENERAL MANAGER FOR 2022 SPENGLER CUP

The Spengler Cup is set to return for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled the last two years, including last minute in 2021, due to COVID-19. On December 26th, six teams will begin the race to hoist the Spengler Cup, with Canada being in a group alongside the host, HC Davos and HC Sparta Prague. While the other group features HC Ambri-Piotta, Orebro HK and IFK Helsinki.
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy