Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
Yardbarker
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
NBC Sports
Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone
The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER KEITH YANDLE MAKES BOLD PREDICTION ON THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS
The New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night marked their 13th straight win - tying a franchise record. Over that span, the Devils have outscored their opponents 57-32, and their underlying analytics are at the top of the league. One critique of the Devils has...
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes
Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were off to their best start since the 1929-30 season. Boston opened with the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
FOX Sports
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win
Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
Red Sox reportedly among teams to make contact with free agent pitcher Kodai Senga
The Red Sox and Yankees could end up competing to sign Senga along with a few other teams. The Bruins defeated the Lightning 5-3 on Monday, taking the team’s record to 17-2-0 on the season. Boston will face the Panthers in Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Also on...
Graham Gano kicks longest field goal in Giants history on Thanksgiving Day
Gano hit a 57-yarder against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, his longest of the season and tied with Aldrick Rosas for the longest in Giants franchise history.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
USA vs England Promo Code: Win $200 if ONE Goal is Scored
The USA squares off with England on Friday in each country’s second match of the 2022 World Cup. Both teams scored in their first fixtures, and that’s great news for bettors thanks to BetMGM. In fact, you’ll get $200 in free bets if either team scores! Here’s how it works and what to do:
markerzone.com
CANADA HAS THEIR HEAD COACH AND GENERAL MANAGER FOR 2022 SPENGLER CUP
The Spengler Cup is set to return for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled the last two years, including last minute in 2021, due to COVID-19. On December 26th, six teams will begin the race to hoist the Spengler Cup, with Canada being in a group alongside the host, HC Davos and HC Sparta Prague. While the other group features HC Ambri-Piotta, Orebro HK and IFK Helsinki.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0