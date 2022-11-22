ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

George Smith
2d ago

Wrong is wrong. I was an police officer for over 28 years. And that is not called for. Bottom line. Take him down, cuff him. Hope the family sue.

Desiree Robertson
2d ago

How is it that they can do whatever they want to our love ones and they don't get no time? I'm getting tired of these so called "We Are On Your Side" people that supposed to serve and protect us.But they're killing and beating our peoples to death in them Jails and Prisons in Ga and ain't no one doing anything about it.They just cover up everything and it's not right At All

