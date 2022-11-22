WOODBINE, Ga. — WARNING: Some viewers may find the video above difficult to watch. UPDATE 9:48 a.m. 11/23- All three officers were released on bond last night. Three officers who were involved in the beating of an inmate at the Camden County Jail in Woodbine in September have been arrested and fired, according to a release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

