Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $385M in Financing for 470-490 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Naftali Group and Access Industries have closed on a $375 million construction loan to complete a three-tower development at 470-490 Kent Avenue in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects, the buildings will sit on the East River waterfront and top out at 16, 21, and 22 stories. Each...
New York YIMBY
Three Hudson Boulevard Remains On Hold in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Rounding out our Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is Three Hudson Boulevard, a planned 56-story commercial skyscraper in the Hudson Yards district. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Boston Properties and The Moinian Group, the $3 billion project is planned to stand around 940 feet tall and yield 1.86 million square feet of office space, but has been on hold since early 2020. The plot occupies a full block bound by West 35th Street to the north, West 34th Street to the south, Bella Abzug Park to the east, and Eleventh Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st and East 182nd Streets, the lot is near the 182-183 Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
79 Eldridge Street Awaits Further Progress on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Construction appears stalled on 79 Eldridge Street, a 14-story hotel building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Ellipses Design and developed by DLC Development, Inc., the structure is planned to yield 48 rooms and a 1,243-square-foot common space. Triborough Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Grand and Hester Streets.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2274 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2274 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx. Located between East 182nd Street and East 183rd Street, the lot is two blocks from the 183rd Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Moses Ostreicher under the 2274 Morris Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Citizen Bayonne Nears Completion at 155 Goldsborough Drive in Bayonne, New Jersey
Construction is nearing completion at Citizen Bayonne, a new 252-unit waterfront rental property in Bayonne, New Jersey. The property is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive and is the latest project from Accurate, a local developer based in Edison, New Jersey. Designed to compete with similar properties in the area, the...
Comments / 0