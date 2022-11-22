ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New York YIMBY

Three Hudson Boulevard Remains On Hold in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Rounding out our Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is Three Hudson Boulevard, a planned 56-story commercial skyscraper in the Hudson Yards district. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Boston Properties and The Moinian Group, the $3 billion project is planned to stand around 940 feet tall and yield 1.86 million square feet of office space, but has been on hold since early 2020. The plot occupies a full block bound by West 35th Street to the north, West 34th Street to the south, Bella Abzug Park to the east, and Eleventh Avenue to the west.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st and East 182nd Streets, the lot is near the 182-183 Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

79 Eldridge Street Awaits Further Progress on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Construction appears stalled on 79 Eldridge Street, a 14-story hotel building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Ellipses Design and developed by DLC Development, Inc., the structure is planned to yield 48 rooms and a 1,243-square-foot common space. Triborough Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Grand and Hester Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2274 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2274 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx. Located between East 182nd Street and East 183rd Street, the lot is two blocks from the 183rd Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Moses Ostreicher under the 2274 Morris Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY

