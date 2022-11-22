Rounding out our Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is Three Hudson Boulevard, a planned 56-story commercial skyscraper in the Hudson Yards district. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Boston Properties and The Moinian Group, the $3 billion project is planned to stand around 940 feet tall and yield 1.86 million square feet of office space, but has been on hold since early 2020. The plot occupies a full block bound by West 35th Street to the north, West 34th Street to the south, Bella Abzug Park to the east, and Eleventh Avenue to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO