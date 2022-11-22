Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
KWTX
Temple PD working on major crash involving 18-wheeler
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple. Officers are currently at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue. According to investigators, injuries sustained by the people involved...
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
fox44news.com
Three dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A major crash on Interstate 35 has resulted in three deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Love’s Truck Stop in Troy, on northbound Interstate 35.
KWTX
Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
WacoTrib.com
Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KWTX
Fort Hood soldier charged with deadly conduct after woman is struck by stray bullet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, after he allegedly fired several rounds in a Killeen neighborhood and a woman was struck by a stray bullet, police said. At about 8:50...
Accused McGregor shooting suspect indicted on four counts
MCGREGOR, Texas — The man accused of killing five people in a McGregor shooting on Sept. 29 has been indicted on four counts in McLennan County. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez was indicted on Nov. 22 on two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault. There is no word...
2-Year-Old Died, At least 11 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-35 (Temple, TX)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Nov. 23 around 6:25 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35, in the area of Love’s Truck Stop.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors
Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
KWTX
All lanes open after major crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - All lanes are now cleared, according to the Temple Police Department. The Temple Police Department is investigating major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple. Officers were at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue.
fox44news.com
Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant
Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
Killeen Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday just before 8 p.m. The crash happened on W.S. Young Driver near Central Texas Expressway. Officers were traveling northbound to respond for a service with its lights and sirens activated when the driver of a Kia hit it on the Central Texas Expressway westbound.
fox44news.com
McGregor shooting suspect indicted for Capital Murder
McGregor (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing five people on two charges of Capital Murder. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles, and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles on September 29th.
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
fox44news.com
Teen charged with Murder gets 15 years in prison
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A teenager charged with Murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Belton Police officers arrested Timothy Joseph Grouss in August 2020 – when he was 16 years old – on a Murder charge in connection with the shooting of 16-year-old Belton High School junior Fernando Martinez on August 27.
