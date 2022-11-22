Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
Why aid groups, and Rohingya themselves, should stop using the term ‘stateless’
The use of the terms “stateless” or “statelessness” when referring to the Rohingya population is demotivating and inaccurate, says Aung Kyaw Moe, who serves as a human rights advisor to Myanmar’s National Unity Government – the civilian government-in-exile formed in the wake of the February 2021 military coup. He’s calling for aid organisations to stop using the nomenclature and for all Rohingya to admonish its use.
For Rohingya refugees, rising dangers and a long road to repatriation
As Southeast Asian leaders gather in the Cambodian capital this week for a regional summit, the escalating violence in Myanmar is atop the agenda, but Rohingya refugees and activists are urging that the plight of those driven out of the country is not forgotten. More than five years after escaping...
A humanitarian lens on COP27: Loss and damage, debt relief, and climate justice
The COP27 climate summit opens in Egypt with early progress on a contentious issue but a long road ahead to thrash out solutions for a global emergency. On the summit’s opening day, 6 November, countries agreed to make loss and damage financing a core agenda item to be discussed over the next two weeks.
Venezuela holds the key as Petro looks to kickstart his Colombia peace plan
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. Security along the Colombia-Venezuela border has decayed dramatically in recent years,...
COP27: Diplomatic baby steps amid mounting humanitarian crises
Climate justice played a central role at COP27, where the snail’s pace of progress on addressing the climate emergency once again stood in stark contrast to the realities on disaster front lines. Negotiators and policymakers emerged from the annual summit in Egypt hailing a breakthrough on so-called “loss and...
The hunger road: Somalis on surviving the worst drought in decades
Al-Hidaya is just one of hundreds of makeshift camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu where exhausted people, escaping drought and conflict in south-central Somalia, arrive each day, desperate for help. Yet there’s little aid available for the more than one million people who have fled their homes this year, and...
How deep-seated sexism is making food insecurity worse in Nigeria
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
Aid profiles: The head of CARE on her decolonisation ‘journey’
Back in February this year, I reached out to Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, the secretary general of CARE International, one of the largest and oldest aid organisations. I had wanted to understand what she – a woman from the Global South – made of the well-trodden efforts to localise and decolonise aid. How did these issues affect her personally as she rose through the ranks of the aid system? And how do those experiences influence how she leads the organisation today?
As COP27 meets, Pakistan’s flood victims confront a health crisis
As world leaders address COP27 in Egypt to try to reinvigorate stalled global climate talks, survivors of Pakistan’s heaviest flooding in living memory are facing a health crisis, with stagnating floodwaters fuelling a rise in malaria, dengue, and diarrhoea. The unprecedented scale of the disaster – $30-40 billion in...
Sahel insurgency: What policymakers need to do differently
The power of jihadist extremists in the Sahel has been on the rise for the past decade, and now several groups appear poised for expansion into new areas of West Africa. Militants from Mali and Burkina Faso have moved south, launching attacks in the coastal states of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo. In Nigeria, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has started operations far further west and south than had previously been the case.
The limits of loss and damage: A cautionary tale from Pakistan
The landmark agreement struck this weekend in Egypt that will see rich nations pay into a “loss and damage” fund to help poorer, disaster-affected parts of the world rebuild and recover is as welcome as it is belated: It’s clearer than ever that countries with higher emissions have a responsibility to contribute to climate justice through reparations.
Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
Fourth time lucky? The challenge of demobilising rebels in DR Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has been encouraged to accelerate the rollout of a new programme to demobilise rebel fighters amid surging conflict with armed groups, including the M23, which has seized yet more territory in eastern parts of the country. But there are limited funds for the programme –...
Oh FFS: A guide to climate change acronyms
The aid sector loves its acronyms. Stir in some climate science and the political language of global treaty negotiations, and you have the recipe for a (rapidly warming) cauldron of alphabet soup. Here’s a guide to some of the tongue-twisting abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms that help make climate change language...
Rising Ebola cases in Uganda spark regional concern
More than a month after an Ebola outbreak was declared in Uganda, infections continue to climb, and the World Health Organisation has upped its Ebola risk assessment for both the country and wider region since it reached the capital, Kampala. Rather than Uganda having contained the virus, “the risk can...
Worsening Iran protests, Afghan banknotes, and climate-hit Tuvalu enters the metaverse: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The UN Human Rights Council is set to hold a special session imminently on Iran. It comes as state violence against protesters reaches new levels, with Iranians holding protests across the country to mark the third anniversary of the “bloody November” demonstrations. More than a dozen people have been killed in the most recent crackdown, including two children. Video footage showed police opening fire at a crowded metro station and beating fleeing women with batons. Iranians have been holding protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September after being arrested by so-called morality police. Three days of recent action included protests and strikes to commemorate the November 2019 demonstrations in which as many as 1,000 protesters were killed and thousands arrested while decrying rising fuel prices and calling for the government to step down. Human rights NGOs say almost 350 people have been killed by the Iranian security forces since the crackdown began two months ago, while the first death sentence linked to the protests has been reported by Iranian state media.
East African military force met with scepticism in DR Congo
A newly deployed East African force in the Democratic Republic of Congo will mount operations against the M23 armed group if the rebels do not withdraw from occupied territory and cease attacks, African leaders agreed at a summit this week in Angola. But the mission – which plans to “enforce...
