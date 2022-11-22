ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days

Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment for up to $1,050 being sent out

Photo of money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?

The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
DELCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Motley Fool

Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
