Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
Some of the expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan are going away for filing year 2022.
Facebook may have collected some of your IRS filing data if you used an online tax services
In context: It's more or less common knowledge that Facebook is equivalent to a personal data vacuum. It has proven quite capable of collecting enough information on an individual user to create a tempting advertising profile. It doesn't really need help in this regard, but it has some — and from a most surprising place.
CNBC
Meta reportedly disciplined or fired more than two dozen workers for taking over Facebook user accounts
Meta Platforms fired or disciplined dozens of employees and contractors over the course of the last year for compromising Facebook user accounts, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal. In some cases, the Journal wrote, the contractors, working for Allied Universal, accepted bribes to take control of user accounts.
CNBC
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent to millions in 19 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are poised to get their next batch of monthly payments of up to $841 in 19 days. The $841 payment will come Dec. 1, and for eligible couples, the amount could total up to $1,261, while essential individuals living with someone on SSI and providing care could receive payments of up to $421.
KXLY
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
One-time payment for up to $1,050 being sent out
Photo of money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion.
Fox40
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 16 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients need to wait just over two weeks before they receive two payments in December worth a total of $1,755.
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the...
Social Security update: First half of $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 13 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just 13 days.
Retirees on Social Security: This Once-in-a-Lifetime Event May Raise Your Income by $150 per Month in 2023
Retired workers will get a big increase in Social Security benefits next year, and they will also pay less for Medicare Part B.
CNET
SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?
The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?
Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
A witness says that the Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia seemed to target people and shot some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Motley Fool
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Average Social Security Check Will Climb $147 in 2023 -- but You May Not Keep It All
The federal government may want some of your benefit back.
14 Types of Payments You May Have Received in 2022 That Aren’t Taxable
Even though federal tax rates in the United States are relatively low compared with many countries in the world, Americans often feel like they are overtaxed. No matter what type of money may come in,...
