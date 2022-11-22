ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Peloton Interactive PTON within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 4 5 10 3 1

Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0

1M Ago 1 2 5 1 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

3M Ago 3 3 4 1 1

These 23 analysts have an average price target of $13.14 versus the current price of Peloton Interactive at $9.76, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 23 analysts rated Peloton Interactive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 26.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $17.92.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

