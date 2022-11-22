ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers gives post-Ian utilities, debris management, city parks updates

Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion started the city’s Hurricane Ian update Monday night by explaining the city’s progress and the steps it will take moving forward. . Regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery, the city submitted the letters of request for commercial and private property debris removal and is waiting for a response before work can begin. The city also submitted its expedited category A project, debris removal, and its category B project, emergency protective measures, on Nov. 1. 
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

9-year-old boy treated by Bonita Fire Control & Rescue

Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue was called to treat a 9-year-old male. According to Bonita Fire, they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call at 9204 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bonita Springs to treat the young male. This is a developing situation, WINK News will update this story with more...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events

The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Reentry Passes for Businesses Reopening on Sanibel and Captiva

On Monday, Nov. 28, brick-and-mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva islands may obtain authorization for employees to access the islands by following six steps. Below are the six steps according to the City of Sanibel. The Sanibel or Captiva business (brick and mortar) must provide the City...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide alert issued for Sanibel’s Lighthouse Beach Park

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of additional red tide blooms at Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel Island. The blooms were found in water samples taken on Thursday. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:. Look for...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with NBC2 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door. One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Renewed push for highway safety highlighted by deputy’s death

There’s a new push to improve highway safety as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the community mourn the loss of a 23-year-old deputy. Anyone who drives on the interstate can see the need. On Tuesday night, Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on the side of the road, where he should have been safe.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

