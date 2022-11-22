Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha and Pine Island staying positive for Thanksgiving, despite the damage
It’s a hard reality for many families this Thanksgiving as they try to recover from Hurricane Ian. Communities on Matlacha and Pine Island still look rough, and some people don’t even have homes. One man who’s working on the island says he hopes people find the light in...
Cape Coral rescinds post-Ian burn ban
The ban was put in place shortly after the impact of Hurricane Ian, in order to limit fire hazards related to debris piles and collections.
WINKNEWS.com
Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral
Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
marketplace.org
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
The city of Fort Myers and surrounding Lee County took serious damage when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida nearly two months ago. Category 4 winds, the storm surge and heavy rain combined to inflict damage and flooding along the coast and inland. Tens of thousands of displaced residents are...
WINKNEWS.com
SHIP program opens helping Cape Coral residents cover insurance deductibles
Cape Coral residents were lining up on Monday just for the chance to apply for the SHIP program to help residents rebuild after Ian, but only if they meet a few requirements. A new program, known as SHIP, can help people living in Cape Coral recover from Hurricane Ian’s damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers gives post-Ian utilities, debris management, city parks updates
Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion started the city’s Hurricane Ian update Monday night by explaining the city’s progress and the steps it will take moving forward. . Regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery, the city submitted the letters of request for commercial and private property debris removal and is waiting for a response before work can begin. The city also submitted its expedited category A project, debris removal, and its category B project, emergency protective measures, on Nov. 1.
WINKNEWS.com
Would widening Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach to four lanes ease traffic?
People want more pedestrian access and faster traffic on Estero Boulevard and the town of Fort Myers Beach has a chance to make changes as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Estero Blvd. was a busy road before the storm, and ever since the storm discussions have come up about widening the road.
WINKNEWS.com
9-year-old boy treated by Bonita Fire Control & Rescue
Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue was called to treat a 9-year-old male. According to Bonita Fire, they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call at 9204 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bonita Springs to treat the young male. This is a developing situation, WINK News will update this story with more...
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
wlrn.org
People displaced by Hurricane Ian reflect on Thanksgiving in a shelter
As many as 300 people will wake up Thanksgiving morning in a shelter in North Fort Myers. Many of those displaced by Hurricane Ian have been living in shelters for nearly eight weeks. Nineteen-year-old Mason Wilkins is one of them. He spoke with WGCU while getting some sun outside the...
Incoming school board urged to keep Fort Myers Beach Elementary open
The board was sworn in Tuesday evening, almost eight weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed in Southwest Florida, damaging several schools.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events
The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Reentry Passes for Businesses Reopening on Sanibel and Captiva
On Monday, Nov. 28, brick-and-mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva islands may obtain authorization for employees to access the islands by following six steps. Below are the six steps according to the City of Sanibel. The Sanibel or Captiva business (brick and mortar) must provide the City...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide alert issued for Sanibel’s Lighthouse Beach Park
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of additional red tide blooms at Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel Island. The blooms were found in water samples taken on Thursday. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:. Look for...
NBC 2
Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with NBC2 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in North Port in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Port using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WINKNEWS.com
Toys for Tots in Lee County helping SWFL families amid financial difficulties
Hurricane Ian’s recovery combined with record-high inflation has made it increasingly difficult for parents to buy gifts for their children. You can find Oscar Rauda and Robert Raybuck, from Toys for Tots in Lee County, at a storage facility in Cape Coral. They’re collecting toys and getting ready to...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door. One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Renewed push for highway safety highlighted by deputy’s death
There’s a new push to improve highway safety as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the community mourn the loss of a 23-year-old deputy. Anyone who drives on the interstate can see the need. On Tuesday night, Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on the side of the road, where he should have been safe.
Comments / 2