Manhattan, NY

New York YIMBY

Three Hudson Boulevard Remains On Hold in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Rounding out our Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is Three Hudson Boulevard, a planned 56-story commercial skyscraper in the Hudson Yards district. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Boston Properties and The Moinian Group, the $3 billion project is planned to stand around 940 feet tall and yield 1.86 million square feet of office space, but has been on hold since early 2020. The plot occupies a full block bound by West 35th Street to the north, West 34th Street to the south, Bella Abzug Park to the east, and Eleventh Avenue to the west.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 366 Leonard Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 366 Leonard Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Frost Street and Withers Street, the lot is near the Graham Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Bruklyn Builders is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 55-foot-tall...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

125 Greenwich Street Awaits Completion in Manhattan’s Financial District

Next on YIMBY’s Turkey Week update of stalled projects is 125 Greenwich Street, an 88-story residential skyscraper in the Financial District. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and originally developed by Bizzi & Partners, Cindat, New Valley, the Carlton Group, and Shvo, the 912-foot-tall structure has lingered at near-completion since late 2019. The tower was planned to yield 273 condominium units with interiors by March & White and marketing led by Douglas Elliman. Plaza Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Greenwich and Thames Streets, just downtown from the World Trade Center complex.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

New York City Council Approves $2B Innovation QNS Complex in Astoria, Queens

The New York City Council voted Tuesday, November 21 to approve Innovation QNS, a $2 billion mixed-use development that will bring 3,200 apartments to Astoria, Queens. The development team behind the property includes Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties, and BedRock Real Estate Partners, which was forced to price around 1,400 apartments, or nearly half of the planned units, below market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st and East 182nd Streets, the lot is near the 182-183 Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan no-fee one-bedroom rentals with free months

Do you need to rent an apartment in Manhattan soon? Moving this winter could pay off because landlords are offering concessions again, like one month of free rent. You may also find other freebies like landlord-paid broker fees, reduced security deposits for qualified tenants, and move-in credits, although some restrictions may apply.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

45 Park Place Stands Unfinished in Tribeca, Manhattan

Second on YIMBY’s Turkey Week tour of stalled projects is 45 Park Place, a 43-story residential skyscraper in Tribeca. Designed by SOMA Architects with Ismael Leyva Architects as the executive and residential architect and developed by Sharif el-Gamal of Soho Properties, the 667-foot-tall tower has been stalled since sometime in late 2019. Piero Lissoni is the interior designer, Permasteelisa Group and Vidaris are the façade consultants, and Gilbane Residential Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Church Street and West Broadway.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 132-29 Pople Avenue in Flushing, Queens

Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 132-29 Pople Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Located between College Point Boulevard and Saull Street, the lot is closest to the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Ji Juan Lin of Pople Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

527 Grand Avenue Set for Excavation in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Excavation is set to begin at 527 Grand Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by JFA Architects & Engineers and developed by Grand Units LLC, the 94-foot-tall structure will span 31,580 square feet and yield 46 units, with 11 residences designated for affordable housing. The project will also have a 46-foot-long rear yard, a cellar, and three open parking spaces. Twin Group Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Pacific and Dean Streets.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market

Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

How Much is Rent in NYC?

NYU’s price tag is almost as notorious as its rigorous academic standard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since it’s located in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Students who live on campus pay around $78,440 per year for tuition and university housing, and that’s not even counting the expense of day-to-day living — those $7 iced coffees and bodega snacks add up faster than you might think. So what happens when students want to trade in their dorm and twin XL bed for an apartment of their own off campus?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkfamily.com

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

