NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
New York YIMBY
Three Hudson Boulevard Remains On Hold in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Rounding out our Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is Three Hudson Boulevard, a planned 56-story commercial skyscraper in the Hudson Yards district. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Boston Properties and The Moinian Group, the $3 billion project is planned to stand around 940 feet tall and yield 1.86 million square feet of office space, but has been on hold since early 2020. The plot occupies a full block bound by West 35th Street to the north, West 34th Street to the south, Bella Abzug Park to the east, and Eleventh Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $385M in Financing for 470-490 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Naftali Group and Access Industries have closed on a $375 million construction loan to complete a three-tower development at 470-490 Kent Avenue in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects, the buildings will sit on the East River waterfront and top out at 16, 21, and 22 stories. Each...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 366 Leonard Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 366 Leonard Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Frost Street and Withers Street, the lot is near the Graham Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Bruklyn Builders is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 55-foot-tall...
New York YIMBY
125 Greenwich Street Awaits Completion in Manhattan’s Financial District
Next on YIMBY’s Turkey Week update of stalled projects is 125 Greenwich Street, an 88-story residential skyscraper in the Financial District. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and originally developed by Bizzi & Partners, Cindat, New Valley, the Carlton Group, and Shvo, the 912-foot-tall structure has lingered at near-completion since late 2019. The tower was planned to yield 273 condominium units with interiors by March & White and marketing led by Douglas Elliman. Plaza Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Greenwich and Thames Streets, just downtown from the World Trade Center complex.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
New York City Council Approves $2B Innovation QNS Complex in Astoria, Queens
The New York City Council voted Tuesday, November 21 to approve Innovation QNS, a $2 billion mixed-use development that will bring 3,200 apartments to Astoria, Queens. The development team behind the property includes Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties, and BedRock Real Estate Partners, which was forced to price around 1,400 apartments, or nearly half of the planned units, below market rate.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st and East 182nd Streets, the lot is near the 182-183 Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan no-fee one-bedroom rentals with free months
Do you need to rent an apartment in Manhattan soon? Moving this winter could pay off because landlords are offering concessions again, like one month of free rent. You may also find other freebies like landlord-paid broker fees, reduced security deposits for qualified tenants, and move-in credits, although some restrictions may apply.
New York YIMBY
45 Park Place Stands Unfinished in Tribeca, Manhattan
Second on YIMBY’s Turkey Week tour of stalled projects is 45 Park Place, a 43-story residential skyscraper in Tribeca. Designed by SOMA Architects with Ismael Leyva Architects as the executive and residential architect and developed by Sharif el-Gamal of Soho Properties, the 667-foot-tall tower has been stalled since sometime in late 2019. Piero Lissoni is the interior designer, Permasteelisa Group and Vidaris are the façade consultants, and Gilbane Residential Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Church Street and West Broadway.
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 132-29 Pople Avenue in Flushing, Queens
Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 132-29 Pople Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Located between College Point Boulevard and Saull Street, the lot is closest to the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Ji Juan Lin of Pople Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
New York YIMBY
Citizen Bayonne Nears Completion at 155 Goldsborough Drive in Bayonne, New Jersey
Construction is nearing completion at Citizen Bayonne, a new 252-unit waterfront rental property in Bayonne, New Jersey. The property is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive and is the latest project from Accurate, a local developer based in Edison, New Jersey. Designed to compete with similar properties in the area, the...
NYCHA residents fed up after spending 2 weeks without hot water inside apartments
Dozens of NYCHA apartments in the Bronx have been without hot water for two weeks, and residents say they are at their wits' end.
New York YIMBY
527 Grand Avenue Set for Excavation in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Excavation is set to begin at 527 Grand Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by JFA Architects & Engineers and developed by Grand Units LLC, the 94-foot-tall structure will span 31,580 square feet and yield 46 units, with 11 residences designated for affordable housing. The project will also have a 46-foot-long rear yard, a cellar, and three open parking spaces. Twin Group Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Pacific and Dean Streets.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
Washington Square News
How Much is Rent in NYC?
NYU’s price tag is almost as notorious as its rigorous academic standard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since it’s located in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Students who live on campus pay around $78,440 per year for tuition and university housing, and that’s not even counting the expense of day-to-day living — those $7 iced coffees and bodega snacks add up faster than you might think. So what happens when students want to trade in their dorm and twin XL bed for an apartment of their own off campus?
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Announces Development Team for Sack Wern Houses Rehabilitation Project in Soundview, The Bronx
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has selected Asland Capital Partners, Breaking Ground, Douglaston Development, and SLM Architecture to complete a major rehabilitation project at Sack Wern Houses, a seven-building complex in the Soundview section of The Bronx. Constructed in 1941, the complex sits between Seward and Lafayette Avenue,...
newyorkfamily.com
Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022
Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
