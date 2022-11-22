Exclusive: New Latin American JV To Provide More Psychedelic Medical Treatments For Mental Health Conditions

Bienstar Wellness Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Bienstar Wellness Corp., has entered into a joint venture agreement with Dr. Sun Clinic, a Brazil-based clinic with more than 30 years of experience and more than 30.000 patients treated, specializing in multidisciplinary medical specialties.

Why It Matters?

The new partnership includes the integration of all psychedelic-assisted medical services operations of Dr. Sun Clinic to Bienstar's clinics, as well as the development of an expansion model for Beneva Clinic.

In addition, Dr. Sun Clinic develops treatments with ketamine, reaching 200 infusions per month.

Bienstar brings its Beneva Clinic brand to the joint venture, with its healthcare team with extensive experience in the field of psychedelics, in addition to the holding's corporate, legal and communication structure, as well as financial and technical support.

Dr. Sun Rei Lin, founder and medical director of Dr. Sun Clinic, called the deal with Bienstar Wellness "a unique opportunity," as it allows the company to "build a high-level operation in the area of psychedelics."

Bienstar CEO Marco Algorta announced further business expansion.

"After launching the operation in 2022, we will work to expand our operations in the city of São Paulo in 2023, and that partnership is very important in this regard, with all the experience of Dr. Sun and his team," Algorta said.

Last year, Novamind Inc. NVMDF — now owned by Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF — announced a strategic investment and advisory agreement with Bienstar Wellness to assist in the expansion of Latin America's first network of integrative mental health clinics treating patients with psychedelic therapies.

Photo: Courtesy of MART PRODUCTION by Pexels and Jü by Wikimedia Commons