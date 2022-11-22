ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where Box Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Box BOX within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Box has an average price target of $34.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $34.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Box over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 11.61% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

