Where Air Products & Chemicals Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Air Products & Chemicals APD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Air Products & Chemicals. The company has an average price target of $303.44 with a high of $390.00 and a low of $252.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Air Products & Chemicals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 3.77% from the previous average price target of $292.43.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

