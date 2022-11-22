Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major four-star CB target recaps visit for Illinois game
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, and welcome to today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup!. On today’s roundup, we will recap a couple more recruits who visited for the Illinois game last weekend, as well as an interesting update on a few international targets. We begin with one of the most important recruits left on the board in 2023.
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Ohio State
Well, we’ve finally reached it. The Michigan/Ohio State game is always the most important of the season, but this year it is particularly meaningful with both teams coming in undefeated. Simply put, Michigan is going to need its star players to make plays and carry the team to a victory.
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
Maize n Brew
Revisiting the original Game of the Century between Michigan and Ohio State in 2006
It’s 3rd and 1 from the Michigan 28-yard line. Ohio State has the ball and a four-point lead with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter. Fifth-year center Doug Datish points out a would-be blitzer, looks between his legs at quarterback Troy Smith, waits a beat and snaps the ball.
Maize n Brew
Discussing Nathan Efobi’s commitment, where Michigan stands with Illinois game visitors
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Recruiting is starting to pick up a bit for the Michigan Wolverines. They acquired a commitment last...
Michigan Football: Wolverines make more progress on flips in 2023
Catching up on Michigan football recruiting, the Wolverines hosted a number of recruits last weekend and made progress in terms of the 2023 class and flips. Recruiting might be on the backburner a little bit this week for Michigan football with the game of the year coming up on Saturday against Ohio State.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Jackson State
Thanksgiving Eve might generally be a relaxed affair for many, but for Michigan Wolverines basketball it was business as usual. In a game that will largely be viewed on it’s bookends, the Wolverines started slow, flexed their muscle in the middle and got a bit too easy going at the end.
Maize n Brew
Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him
There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: The Barber of Ann Arbor weighs in on The Game
His name is Bill Stolberg and he's been a good source on the vibe at Michigan every year about this time. I consult him on the Wolverines before The Game almost every year.I caught up with my Michigan friend who has cut the hair of Wolverine Coach Jim Harbaugh and that of his players over the years.We renewed our friendship Monday in Ann Arbor and he likes the Blue by a field goal.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy’s philosophical heading into Ohio State: ‘Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war’
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the team is preparing the same way they do every week. Granted, this isn’t any other week. 11-0 Michigan at 11-0 Ohio State. McCarthy knows the magnitude of the matchup. He says attention to detail will tighten up, and “everything’s gonna get amplified in a positive direction”.
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
Maize n Brew
Seven Michigan State players charged following Big House tunnel incident
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against seven members of the Michigan State football team for their involvement in the Big House tunnel assault last month: cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Discussing The Game this weekend between 11-0 Michigan, 11-0 Ohio State
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes head into their matchup both at an unblemished 11-0, and...
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
