Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Major four-star CB target recaps visit for Illinois game

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, and welcome to today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup!. On today’s roundup, we will recap a couple more recruits who visited for the Illinois game last weekend, as well as an interesting update on a few international targets. We begin with one of the most important recruits left on the board in 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Ohio State

Well, we’ve finally reached it. The Michigan/Ohio State game is always the most important of the season, but this year it is particularly meaningful with both teams coming in undefeated. Simply put, Michigan is going to need its star players to make plays and carry the team to a victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Jackson State

Thanksgiving Eve might generally be a relaxed affair for many, but for Michigan Wolverines basketball it was business as usual. In a game that will largely be viewed on it’s bookends, the Wolverines started slow, flexed their muscle in the middle and got a bit too easy going at the end.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him

There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: The Barber of Ann Arbor weighs in on The Game

His name is Bill Stolberg and he's been a good source on the vibe at Michigan every year about this time. I consult him on the Wolverines before The Game almost every year.I caught up with my Michigan friend who has cut the hair of Wolverine Coach Jim Harbaugh and that of his players over the years.We renewed our friendship Monday in Ann Arbor and he likes the Blue by a field goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy’s philosophical heading into Ohio State: ‘Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the team is preparing the same way they do every week. Granted, this isn’t any other week. 11-0 Michigan at 11-0 Ohio State. McCarthy knows the magnitude of the matchup. He says attention to detail will tighten up, and “everything’s gonna get amplified in a positive direction”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Seven Michigan State players charged following Big House tunnel incident

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against seven members of the Michigan State football team for their involvement in the Big House tunnel assault last month: cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
COLUMBUS, OH

