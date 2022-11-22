Fanatics, Nike Take Sports Merchandise Model Global in Deal With Yomiuri Giants, Japan's Most Popular Baseball Team

Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan
Sheldon Neuse, who spent 2021 with the Dodgers, has been DFA'd by the A's and will be signing with a team in Japan, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Yardbarker
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros are adding another consideration for a utilityman role in 2023, signing veteran Dixon Machado to a minor league contract. The infielder was also invited to 2023 Major League spring training. Machado played five games in the Major Leagues this season for the San Francisco Giants after not...
Aaron Judge To Meet With Giants In San Francisco
Aaron Judge is coming off a historic season with the New York Yankees. The two sides have said they want to stay together, but the Giants will try to woo the free agent MVP.
Glazer Family Seeks Record Sale Price for Manchester United
The American-based ownership group is reportedly seeking to sell the club for a costly sum.
