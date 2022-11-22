ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AdTheorent Holding

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AdTheorent Holding ADTH within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0

Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0

1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AdTheorent Holding. The company has an average price target of $2.62 with a high of $3.00 and a low of $2.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated AdTheorent Holding over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eb1Uy_0jJoKjcq00

This current average represents a 52.36% decrease from the previous average price target of $5.50.

Stay up to date on AdTheorent Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

