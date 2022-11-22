Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
Boxing Insider
Shakur Stevenson Tears Into Isaac Cruz And William Zepeda During Blistering Live Stream
“I feel like we’re fighters at the end of the day,” Shakur Stevenson announced on a social media live stream. Clearly agitated by the fact he’s not getting high level opposition, the 19-0 fighter called out some of the bigger names out there, such as Isaac Cruz and William Zepeda. “Sugar Ray Leonard and all of them dudes was 25, 24 fighting each other,” Stevenson said. “If I’m willing to make these fights happen and these dude’s not, y’all right to call them ducks.” Stevenson then differentiated himself from those he’s critical of. “I’m not ducking no smoke,” he said. “I’m not saying no to no fights.”
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-boxing champion shocks by sharing image of deer killed on hunt
Former super middleweight world boxing champion Anthony Dirrell caused outrage by killing a deer and posting the slain animal on social media. Dirrell, who got knocked out by Caleb Plant in his last fight, engaged in a polarizing past-time that is yet to get banned in the United States. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: “There’s no glamour in fighting a coward”
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua won’t be a “glamour” fight, according to Tyson Fury. He feels that Joshua is a “coward’ because he failed to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd. With that said, WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Montez Ford's Health And WWE Return
Montez Ford has provided an update on his injury status. During the October 3 episode of WWE "Raw," Ford was seen wearing a boot on his foot. As it turns out, one-half of The Street Profits was dealing with a calf injury. Not much had been known about Ford's status other than he was forced to miss TV time due to the injury.
Watch: Moneybagg Yo Performs While A Violent Brawl Breaks Out In The Crowd
The rapper didn't appear to notice the fight happening nearby.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Major Marvel Role
There are several WWE stars who have managed to successfully make the jump to the acting world and in recent years fans have seen major names like The Rock, John Cena and Batista appear in big budget films. You never know who might be the next WWE star to break into Hollywood as some talents seek to branch out.
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte sounding desperate for Anthony Joshua rematch: “I’ll fight him tomorrow”
By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is sounding increasingly desperate to get the Anthony Joshua fight in the first half of next year. Like Joshua, Whyte’s 11-year pro career is on the brink of collapse, and one more loss will likely finish him. Despite never...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
