Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club purchases 2024 raffle sled
ROSE CITY – Dave and Connor Lytle found and purchased a 2004 Polaris Pro x 120 youth sled for the 2024 raffle. They also donated $100 toward it. A BIG THANKS to them. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online.
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Up North Voice
New members welcome to join ‘Writing in the Pines’ December 1 meeting
REGION – “Writing in the Pines” meets monthly to share, learn, and encourage one another in individual writing pursuits. The group meets monthly at locations around Crawford, Montmorency and Otsego counties. Participants are invited to share writings they are working on, including poetry, short stories, fiction/nonfiction, song lyrics and more, and can give and receive valuable feedback in a welcoming setting.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
abc12.com
Two fires at Central Michigan University blamed on battery powered devices
Central Michigan University is asking students to take home battery powered scooters, hoverboards, skateboards and bikes after a pair of fires Tuesday. Two fires at Central Michigan University blamed on battery powered devices. The university says firefighters had to put out flames at two dorm buildings on Tuesday -- Woldt...
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
Northern Michigan From Above: Snowy Trees at Manistee River Foot Bridge
For this week’s Northern Michigan From Above, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to Grand Traverse County to see the snow covered trees, and the foot bridge that crosses over the Manistee River.
Up North Voice
Robert Seventy, 81, of West Branch
Robert Lee Seveney, age 81, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home in West Branch surrounded by his family. Robert was born on Monday, October 6, 1941, in Pontiac, MI to Melvin and Mary (Cooney) Senevey. He has lived in the West Branch/Roscommon area for 21 years previously...
9&10 News
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Up North Voice
Mary Walker, 84, of Roscommon
Mary Elizabeth Walker, age 84, of Roscommon, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. Mary was born September 13, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Celia (Koehler) Char. Mary married Thomas “Mike” Walker on February 15, 1958, in Dearborn, Michigan. Mary’s passion was...
Up North Voice
Rick Rapson of Houghton Lake
Richard Douglas Rapson passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on November 21st at 7:49 am. His loving wife, Viki Rapson, and beloved daughter, Samantha Lam, held his hand as he transitioned to a better place. Rick was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and the world’s best grandfather. Everyone who met Rick adored his kindness, loyalty, and his positive energy. He was a hardworking man who was proud of the life that he built for his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were boating and taking care of his lawn. He will be greatly missed.
Up North Voice
Paul Pothoof, 58, of Prudenville
Paul Leo Pothoof, age 58, of Prudenville passed away on Friday November 18, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on May 5, 1964 in Clare, Michigan to Robert and Anna (Fowler) Pothoof. He graduated from Houghton Lake High School in 1982. Paul worked for Fick & Sons for many years before becoming the owner and operator of T & P Tree Service. He was married on September 20, 2008 in Prudenville to Kathy Brand. Paul enjoyed being outdoors, ice fishing, golfing, playing cards, and gambling at the casinos, most of all he loved his family.
UpNorthLive.com
Mt. Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing brother
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mt. Pleasant man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Vandale Omar Greene, 44, has been arraigned on the following charges in the 76th District Court in Isabella County:. Attempted murder. Carrying a dangerous weapon...
Up North Voice
Barbara Young, 83, of Twining
Barbara Jean Young, age 83 of Twining, MI., passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 10, 1939 in Twining, MI., to the late Chester and Nola (Finnerty) Butts. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Twining where she loved spending time with her family....
Up North Voice
Tom Osstyn, 65, of Hale
Tom Alan Osstyn born February 19, 1957 died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 20, 2022. At the age of 65. Tom is survived by his adoring wife of 38 years, Laura Marie Osstyn,. His children: Wendy Gregor (Brian), Curtis Osstyn, Angela Barclay (Jordan) Grandchildren: Makayla,...
wsgw.com
No One Hurt After Bullet Strike Standish-Sterling School Bus
A Standish-Sterling school bus was struck by an apparent stray bullet while dropping off students last Friday. Police say the bullet may have come from a hunter in the woods unaware a road was nearby. The incident happened near the end of the bus route on Stewart Road near Grove Road, which is about three miles north of Standish. Two students were on the bus at the time. The driver told police he heard a noise as he was turning the bus around, but didn’t know what happened until he returned to the bus garage and saw the bullet hole at the rear of the bus. No one was injured.
Up North Voice
Marie Hassett, 85, of Beaverton
Marie Hassett, 85, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022. Marie was an avid reader, she enjoyed crocheting and bowling. She is survived by her children: Debbie (Dave) Northrup, Brent (Jill) Mickler, Tim (Mary) Mickler, Paul Hassett and Randy (Sylvia) Hassett, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, one sister: Mary Starr; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Hassett; a grand daughter; great-granddaughter; and her brother and sister.
Comments / 0