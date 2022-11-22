Read full article on original website
Longmire
2d ago
I mean the guy CLEARLY stated he likes his steak medium rare. What’s this world coming to when Golden Corral becomes late night Waffle House? I’m not going to stand for not being able to eat at my redneck buffet in peace.


John Webb
2d ago
I'm truly amazed at how quickly our civilization has crumbled into the shameful mess I see now! We have become a crappy Rome and a disgusting Sodom and Gomorrah.


lucas Jackson
2d ago
imagine being 59 years old and throwing a temper tantrum over nothing bc you never learned to handle your alcohol. BTW pulling a knife on someone is a good way to get shot around here, old boy got off easy


