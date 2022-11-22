Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington
Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
bcdemocrat.com
‘WE WILL EVALUATE’: Proposed referendum fails on ballot, residents speak on voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’
“Shall Brown County Schools increase property taxes paid to the school corporation?”. The majority of Brown County voters answered that question by voting “no” in the general election. There were 2,694 voters in favor of the proposed operating referendum and 3,027 voted against it. Now Brown County Schools...
wbiw.com
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
wbiw.com
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
wfhb.org
Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
wbiw.com
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society
PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
wbiw.com
Natural Resources Foundation, Clif Bar, and the Division of Forestry add to Indiana’s forests
INDIANA – As part of the Indiana Tree Project, volunteers from Clif Bar joined staff from the INRF and the Division of Forestry to plant 3,000 trees in Greene-Sullivan State Forest earlier this month. Clif Bar started supporting the Indiana Tree Project in 2019. This year’s tree planting marks...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Johnson’s Creamery: No new alley means no swap, but council’s vacation stands, project can proceed
On the list of Bloomington public rights-of-way there is no longer an east-west alley cutting across the former Johnson’s Creamery parcel off 7th Street and The B-Line Trail. The city council took care of that when it voted 8–1 to grant a request from Peerless Development to vacate the...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s in a Name, Indy? Haughville, Part 3 — Street names in Haughville
Some of the names of the streets of Haughville have been changed through the years. This news column provides some background on the names of two of the streets of Haughville that were changed because of war. Germans were one of the immigrant groups that found a new home in...
