Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington

Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday

BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
BEDFORD, IN
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
wfhb.org

Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society

PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy