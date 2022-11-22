Read full article on original website
Related
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
Heavy rain to blanket much of the southern U.S. on holiday weekend; New Mexico gets massive snowfall
Parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas were blanketed with rain Thursday and another round of showers is anticipated tomorrow, forecasters say.
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa
On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
VIDEO: Friday Forecast - Nebraska at Iowa
Nebraska finishes the season at Iowa and can keep the Hawkeyes out of the Big 10 Championship game. HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan and KETV7’s Andy Kendeigh preview the contest.
The Rally: Wisconsin and Minnesota only two in Nebraska volleyball's way to Big Ten title
At the end of the week, a Big Ten champion will be named. Some say that winning a Big Ten championship is harder than hoisting the National Championship trophy.
Nebraska high school state championship highlights and scores (11-22-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school teams that played in the NSAA State championship games at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE on November 22nd. CLASS C-1 #2 Pierce 42, #1 Aurora 14 CLASS C-2 #3 Norfolk Catholic 23, #12 Cedar Catholic 0
