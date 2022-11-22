Read full article on original website
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, a […]
wbiw.com
Domestic fight escalates, one arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on Friday after an incident that occurred on September 30, 2022. On September 30th at approximately 6:59 a.m. a female contacted Lawrence County Dispatch requesting to speak with an officer in reference to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Patricia Lane. The woman requested officers meet her.
wbiw.com
Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested on a battery charge after an argument allegedly turns physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a probable cause affidavit on October 13, 2022, a woman went to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report that at approximately 5 p.m. she was in the vicinity of H&R Block on 16th Street when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Toby Box, of Bedford. The woman told police Box began harassing her and calling her names.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly pulling juvenile’s hair
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant after a domestic dispute on May 10, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit on May 10, 2022, at 6:32 p.m. Bedford Police officers were requested after a report of an offense against a female juvenile. The juvenile...
wbiw.com
A Mitchell man was arrested after a domestic fight with a physically disabled man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery on a physically disabled person and interfering with reporting a crime. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Elm Park Drive after a report of an unwanted male.
wbiw.com
Bloomington police investigate the theft of catalytic converters
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported hearing noises outside and witnessed a person in a pickup truck outside near her vehicle. She went outside and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
Wave 3
Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting and stricking victims while driving. According to the arrest report, Adrieon Richards, 24, went to the victim’s home uninvited and told the other victim that they better leave the home. Both victims left the home...
WTHI
Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
953wiki.com
Madison Police arrest Aurora Man On Drug Charges
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. November 18, 2022, Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ivy Tech Drive, for false registration. The driver was identified as Robert W. Wood 58, Aurora, Indiana. Officers noted an open alcohol container in the vehicle upon approach. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle operated by Wood.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Linton man arrested after trooper clocks him traveling at 101 miles per hour
CLAY CO. – On Monday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Trooper Tyler Turchi from the Putnamville State Police Post was patrolling US 40 near County Road 225 West when he observed a vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed. Trooper Turchi utilized his radar and...
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
(WEHT) - An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
WIBC.com
Police: Stinesville Off-Duty Reserve Officer Arrested for Drunk Driving
INDIANAPOLIS--An off-duty Stinesville reserve officer was arrested this weekend. Police say he hit a car and then tried to leave the scene on Indy’s south side. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37 Sunday morning. Investigators say the officer was in a marked patrol car at the time when he rear ended another car and eventually hit a construction barrier.
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
