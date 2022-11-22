Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
wbiw.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
wbiw.com
1340 WBIW’s Annual Christmas Card Cash is back and ready to begin Monday, November 28th
BEDFORD – 1340 WBIW’s Annual Christmas Card Cash is back and ready to begin on Monday, November 28th. Contestants can send in Christmas cards that will be received, reviewed, and selected and then will be entered for a chance to receive a Christmas card in return from WBIW, as well as a chance to win some cold hard cash!
wbiw.com
Hoover’s Candy Shop hosting a free photo op with the Grinch
BEDFORD – Hoover’s Candy Shop will host its 2nd Annual Free Photo Op with the Grinch on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine on the patio of the shop at 35 Patton Heights in Bedford. While there,...
Indiana Daily Student
Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington
Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
wbiw.com
Bender Lumber Challenges Communities to give to Salvation Army Red Kettles with a $20,750 match in Southern Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – The match is back. The Salvation Army is excited to announce that for the third year in a row Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Co. has stepped up to offer a series of matching gifts that could double every dollar dropped into Red Kettles in eight Southern Indiana counties on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
wbiw.com
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society
PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
WLKY.com
Huber's, a popular orchard and winery in southern Indiana, now has igloos
(In the player above, check out some of the treats at Huber's) A popular one in southern Indiana is leaning into winter by adding igloos. The giant plastic domes have been all the rage the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as restaurants looked for options to expand dining in the colder months.
momcollective.com
Grand Opening: BJ’S Wholesale Club Store is New to New Albany!
Columbus Mom has partnered with BJ's Wholesale Club to bring you this post. All opinions are our own. There is no denying that life is busy. From sporting events to school functions, families are constantly on the go. So, wouldn’t it be great to save some time (and sanity) and find a place that has it all? A one-stop shop that allows you more time in the evenings to work on that family puzzle or watch your daughter’s entire ballet performance?
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
wbiw.com
Little Theatre of Bedford to hold open auditions for Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”
BEDFORD – All Aboard – The Orient Express is departing – with a twist of murder. Little Theatre of Bedford will hold open auditions for Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”. Auditions will be held on Monday, December 12th, and Tuesday, December 13th from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Humane Society will offer low-cost adoptions next month
COLUMBUS – The Bartholomew County Humane Society will be offering low-cost adoptions next month as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event. From Dec. 1 through December 11, adoptions for a cat or a dog will only cost $50. That will cover the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Roger W. Webster
Roger W. Webster, 78, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Haskell “Doc” and Wilma (Johnson) Webster. He was a sign installer for Johnny’s Signs and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
wbiw.com
Showers Plaza is to be renamed Fernandez Plaza in honor of John Fernandez, former Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will dedicate Showers Plaza as the Fernandez Plaza on Saturday, November 26, at 10 a.m. during the annual Holiday Market. Residents are invited to join Mayor Hamilton and other community leaders on the plaza outside City Hall to honor former Mayor John Fernandez.
Comments / 0