Read full article on original website
Related
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts
Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Mussel harvesting reopens coastwide in Oregon
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. All mussel harvesting has opened from Siletz Bay to the California border. Mussel harvesting is now open from the Washington border to the California border. Recent samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid are below the closure limit for two consecutive weeks. ...
seafoodsource.com
Pacific Seafood’s Dan Obradovich discusses US crab market crisis
Dan Obradovich is the director of business development and the Dungeness crab category manager for Clackamas, Oregon, U.S.A. based Pacific Seafood. In an interview with SeafoodSource, Obradovich discussed how the cancelation of the bulk of Alaska’s crab-fishing season and recent poor results of domoic acid testing delaying the start of the Dungeness crab-fishing season in Oregon have affected the market.
Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support
The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.
a-z-animals.com
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Utah
Anyone who has gone fishing knows how exciting it is to catch a fish, especially a large, perhaps record-breaking one. Utah has Blue Ribbon streams and beautiful mountain lakes teeming with pan-sized brook trout. At the same time, it is the territory of several massive fish. Utah is famous for its Great Salt Lake; however, the lake does not house many fish. After all, the lake’s salinity is too high for most species to flourish. However, that is hardly the only body of water in Utah, and the state provides several options for big fishing. Have you ever wanted to see the largest trophy fish captured in Utah? This article uncovers the 10 biggest trophy fish ever caught in Utah and other fascinating facts.
World War II boat appeared in drought-stricken California Lake - Experts are calling it a ghost boat
World War II boat found in California LakePhoto by All That Interesting. It has been more than 77 years since World War II ended but still, it doesn't cease to surprise us.
Poor Man’s Steelhead
I HAD HOPED to go to British Columbia this fall, to throw a fly for steelhead in the Morice River where it winds out of the Telkwa Range near Smithers. I settled for a blue-ribbon trout river in Montana, one that was just far enough from home to give me the sense of taking a trip. In size of fish it was a long step down. But in other ways the streams had much in common. Both ran through country as yet untarnished by the hand of man. And both rivers, by the third week in October, had been handed back to the geese, the bears, and the otters, to which they rightly belonged.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maine
Maine is dotted with coldwater lakes throughout the state. Some are popular recreational lakes, while others provide the peaceful seclusion of being in the middle of nature. Sometimes the biggest lakes are also the deepest, but other times it is smaller lakes that have the greatest depths. Deep lakes can be formed by glaciers, volcanos and earthquakes. But how deep can these lakes be? Let’s discover the deepest lake in Maine!
Comments / 0