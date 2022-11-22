Read full article on original website
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4) vs. Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as favorites for the first time on the road in ACC play this season with the Orange getting 10.5 points. TV/Streaming: ACC RSN (YES Network in Syracuse), WatchESPN...
FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Richmond Spiders
The Syracuse Orange (2-1) are in Brooklyn to take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) in the first game of the Empire Classic. Tonight’s game tips off at 7:00 on ESPN2 while the Temple Owls and St. John’s Red Storm will square off in the nightcap. We’ve told you...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s University
After being up by as much as 11 points and leading most of the way, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (3-2) ultimately fell in overtime 76-69 against the St. John’s University Red Storm (6-0) in the 2022 Empire Classic Final. Judah Mintz shot out of the gate...
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (5-0)
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action from Brooklyn to take on St. John’s for the Empire Classic crown. Syracuse handled Richmond on Monday night while St. John’s edged Temple 78-72. The two former Big East ~rivals~ will meet for the 92nd time in...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. St. John’s
After two close games in the 2022 Empire Classic, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on St. John’s Red Storm in the tournament finale. Syracuse is coming off a 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond, while SJU narrowly escaped with a 78-72 win of its own against Temple.
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse 74, Richmond 71 (OT): Orange pull away in OT to sneak past Spiders.
Cardiac Cuse never left you. It was always there, inside your heart. The Syracuse Orange held a sizeable lead over the Richmond Spiders early in the first game of the Empire Classic. However, Syracuse’s zone let Richmond right back into the game as the Spiders hit open three after open three. Joe Girard tried to lead a heroic charge for the Orange, but it wasn’t enough to win the game in regulation. An overtime period saw Syracuse clamp down enough to win 74-71.
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Oswego Speedway’s 2023 schedule includes Classic Weekend changes
OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway 2023 season will begin May 27 with the 72nd season kickoff program. The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will race in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in a 30-lap feature.
Syracuse doctor goes to Ukraine to rebuild faces marred by war: ‘They’re tough as nails’
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse surgeon recently traveled to Ukraine to fix the faces of soldiers and civilians disfigured and scarred by bullets, bombs and shrapnel in the Ukraine-Russia war. He volunteered to help rebuild the jaws, eye sockets and faces of patients from ages 10 to over 70,...
National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
NewsChannel 9 staff is grateful this Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is a time to share what you are most grateful for and NewsChannel 9 would like to share that with our viewers! Assistant News Director Sabrina Betts I am grateful for my mom and sister. We lost my dad suddenly five years ago, and the holidays have been incredibly difficult […]
