Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4) vs. Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as favorites for the first time on the road in ACC play this season with the Orange getting 10.5 points. TV/Streaming: ACC RSN (YES Network in Syracuse), WatchESPN...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Richmond Spiders

The Syracuse Orange (2-1) are in Brooklyn to take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) in the first game of the Empire Classic. Tonight’s game tips off at 7:00 on ESPN2 while the Temple Owls and St. John’s Red Storm will square off in the nightcap. We’ve told you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (5-0)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action from Brooklyn to take on St. John’s for the Empire Classic crown. Syracuse handled Richmond on Monday night while St. John’s edged Temple 78-72. The two former Big East ~rivals~ will meet for the 92nd time in...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. St. John’s

After two close games in the 2022 Empire Classic, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on St. John’s Red Storm in the tournament finale. Syracuse is coming off a 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond, while SJU narrowly escaped with a 78-72 win of its own against Temple.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse 74, Richmond 71 (OT): Orange pull away in OT to sneak past Spiders.

Cardiac Cuse never left you. It was always there, inside your heart. The Syracuse Orange held a sizeable lead over the Richmond Spiders early in the first game of the Empire Classic. However, Syracuse’s zone let Richmond right back into the game as the Spiders hit open three after open three. Joe Girard tried to lead a heroic charge for the Orange, but it wasn’t enough to win the game in regulation. An overtime period saw Syracuse clamp down enough to win 74-71.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Speedway’s 2023 schedule includes Classic Weekend changes

OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway 2023 season will begin May 27 with the 72nd season kickoff program. The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will race in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in a 30-lap feature.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NewsChannel 9 staff is grateful this Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is a time to share what you are most grateful for and NewsChannel 9 would like to share that with our viewers! Assistant News Director Sabrina Betts I am grateful for my mom and sister. We lost my dad suddenly five years ago, and the holidays have been incredibly difficult […]
SYRACUSE, NY

