Cardiac Cuse never left you. It was always there, inside your heart. The Syracuse Orange held a sizeable lead over the Richmond Spiders early in the first game of the Empire Classic. However, Syracuse’s zone let Richmond right back into the game as the Spiders hit open three after open three. Joe Girard tried to lead a heroic charge for the Orange, but it wasn’t enough to win the game in regulation. An overtime period saw Syracuse clamp down enough to win 74-71.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO