Fanatics, Nike Take Sports Merchandise Model Global in Deal With Yomiuri Giants, Japan's Most Popular Baseball Team

Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan
Sheldon Neuse, who spent 2021 with the Dodgers, has been DFA'd by the A's and will be signing with a team in Japan, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros are adding another consideration for a utilityman role in 2023, signing veteran Dixon Machado to a minor league contract. The infielder was also invited to 2023 Major League spring training. Machado played five games in the Major Leagues this season for the San Francisco Giants after not...
Wales Asks FIFA Why Rainbow Hats Were Removed at World Cup
The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.
Aaron Judge To Meet With Giants In San Francisco
Aaron Judge is coming off a historic season with the New York Yankees. The two sides have said they want to stay together, but the Giants will try to woo the free agent MVP.
Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
Glazer Family Seeks Record Sale Price for Manchester United
The American-based ownership group is reportedly seeking to sell the club for a costly sum.
