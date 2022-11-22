ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California

Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVUE

KVUE to host Austin mayoral debate ahead of runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the Austin runoff election starts next week, on Thursday, Dec. 1, and runs through Friday, Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13. Voters will decide who will serve as the city's next mayor – State Rep. and Realtor Celia Israel or former Austin Mayor and former State Sen. Kirk Watson.
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust

AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Navigating mental health during the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas — When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy