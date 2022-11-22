Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
The SAFE Alliance is helping domestic violence survivors with shelter, other resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance, or SAFE, is dedicated to stopping abuse and assisting domestic violence survivors in Central Texas. SAFE stands for "stop abuse for everyone." The organization provides housing, support services and prevention programs to stop the cycle of domestic violence. SAFE comes from two human...
KVUE
Austinites hold vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
The shooting at Club Q left five people dead and more than a dozen injured. In Austin, community members held a vigil to mourn the victims.
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You...
Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
KVUE
KVUE to host Austin mayoral debate ahead of runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the Austin runoff election starts next week, on Thursday, Dec. 1, and runs through Friday, Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13. Voters will decide who will serve as the city's next mayor – State Rep. and Realtor Celia Israel or former Austin Mayor and former State Sen. Kirk Watson.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
Operation Turkey prepares thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey feeds and clothes people experiencing homelessness and those experiencing financial hardship in Austin and over 20 other cities nationwide on Thanksgiving Day. It started in Austin almost 20 years ago and has expanded to seven states and 29 cities. This year, the goal is...
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
blackchronicle.com
4 people killed in Oklahoma; suspect arrested in Florida – FOX13 News Memphis
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials introduced Tuesday night that a suspect wished for his or her alleged involvement in a quadruple murder case in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. >> Read extra trending news. According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI has...
Navigating mental health during the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas — When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects
AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
KVUE
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
'Please reach out' | Police, family appeal for information in Barton Springs homicide investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man found shot to death by his car in the parking lot at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 25 is asking for anyone who may know something to come forward. Austin police are still searching for leads in the...
KVUE
