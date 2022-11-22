ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax Inspector Stabbed to Death During Audit of Antique Dealer

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
AFP via Getty

A tax inspector in France was reportedly stabbed to death on Monday during an audit at the house of an antique dealer, authorities said. Police found the unnamed 43-year-old victim lying on the floor of the property where his female colleague had also been tied to a chair. She was not reported to have been seriously injured in the ordeal at the house in the northern village of Bullecourt, though she is now being treated for shock. In a statement, a local public prosecutor said the 46-year-old antique dealer “killed himself with a firearm” after the attack. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene Monday evening after a witness raised the alarm. French public accounts minister Gabriel Attal said the tax inspector “was doing his job” but “never came back.”

