Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed
There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Lake Mead's Dire Drought-Stricken Future Foreshadowed at Deadpool Reservoir
Water levels at a hydropower plant in Spain have now reached below the 23 percent needed to produce electricity, due to a severe, prolonged drought.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
The Big Mac Bridge Is 65: Here’s What It Was Like Before It Was Built
Happy birthday to one of the iconic symbols of our state, the Mackinac Bridge. The Bridge Cost $70 Million To Build And Took Three Years To Complete. The link between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas was completed in 1957 and officially dedicated on November 1, 1957, allowing people to drive to the UP for the first time ever.
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts
Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Wild Photos as New York Snowfall Tops 6 Feet Amid 'Zero Visibility' Storm
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
