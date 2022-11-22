Read full article on original website
The U.S. Promised Tribes They Would Always Have Fish, but the Fish They Have Pose Toxic Risks
For decades, the U.S. government has failed to test for chemicals and metals in fish. So, we did. What we found was alarming for tribes.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
U.S. Coast Guard Busts Another Tuna Boat for Jones Act Violations
The U.S. Coast Guard has busted another Jones Act tuna boat for using an American "paper captain" as a front for a foreign master. On October 19, a Coast Guard Sector Columbia River team inspected an 89-foot fishing vessel and found that the vessel was in fact captained by a foreigner, a violation of the Jones Act. The captain listed on paper was an American citizen, but in reality he served as a subordinate on board.
Pacific Salmon Will Regain Access to Hundreds of Miles of Spawning Grounds as Historic Dam Removal Gets Green Light
It’s been twenty years of advocacy and legal challenges, but the decision was made to carry out the largest dam removal in history to return the Klamath River in California to its natural state. Led by the Yurok, Klamath, and Karuk tribal nations, the demolition of four hydroelectric dams...
Study Finds Microplastics in Guts of All Fish Assessed, Affects Food Safety of Fish
A recent study has estimated the annual microplastics intake by adult humans based on the presence of microplastics found in the gastrointestinal tracts of 160 fish species. Fish samples were obtained from Nigerian coastal waters immediately after landing at a community seafood market. The study looked at the occurrence of microplastics and their composition in the guts of the cassava croaker (Pseudotolithus senegalensis), sompat grunt (Pomadasys jubelini), lesser African threadfin (Galeoides decadactylus), Maderian sardinella (Sardinella maderensis), flathead gray mullet (Mugil cephalus), West African ilisha (Ilisha Africana), and blackchin tilapia (Sarotherodon melanotheron).
