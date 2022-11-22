ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, MA

Rollover Crash Causes Several Delays On I-95 North In Westwood: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A rollover crash involving two cars caused delays for morning commuters south of Boston, authorities said.

The crash happened on I-95 North between Exits 27 and 28 around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter .

Two people were taken to the hospital, police said. No word on their injuries The right two lanes of the highway were blocked as a result, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter .

Traffic was jammed past Route 28 on I-93 South in Randolph, back to Neponset Street on I-95 North and past Route 139 on to Route 24 North, WBZ Traffic added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
Boston

Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around...
WALPOLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy

A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

2 Docked Boats Catch Fire At Portside Marine In Danvers

Two boats are damaged after they caught fire at a marina on the North Shore the day before Thanksgiving. The boats went aflame at Portside Marine in Danvers around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to Northeast Fire Alert's on Twitter. Boston Photojournalist Stanley Forman captu…
DANVERS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy