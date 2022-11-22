Rollover Crash Causes Several Delays On I-95 North In Westwood: Police

A rollover crash involving two cars caused delays for morning commuters south of Boston, authorities said.

The crash happened on I-95 North between Exits 27 and 28 around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter .

Two people were taken to the hospital, police said. No word on their injuries The right two lanes of the highway were blocked as a result, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter .

Traffic was jammed past Route 28 on I-93 South in Randolph, back to Neponset Street on I-95 North and past Route 139 on to Route 24 North, WBZ Traffic added.