Uniondale, NY

47-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Police Car In Uniondale

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoHpF_0jJoJW4400
A 47-year-old man died after being struck by an unmarked Nassau County Police vehicle near Front Street and New York Avenue in Uniondale on Saturday, Nov. 19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user P_Wei

A 47-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on Long Island, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Uniondale, near Front Street and New York Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said Miguel Romero, age 47, of Uniondale, was attempting to cross southbound on Front Street when he was struck by an unmarked Nassau County Police vehicle, suffering multiple injuries, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers were also treated for minor injuries, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no additional reports of injuries.

Nassau County Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
