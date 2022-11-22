I applaud her saying it feels crime is worse than ever because she's acknowledging that's how she's experiencing it. But these things have been happening for years. I was born in Manhattan and at 63 have ridden subways for decades. First, thousands of people haven't witnessed arguments between couples every single day. Secondly what's happening isn't in fact, nor statistically, the worst in N.Y. no matter how you "feel". Crime, homelessness etc has been here since I was a kid fluctuating between better and worse regardless of party. Finally since the pandemic has ended crime has been picking up all over the country not just N.Y. during and after the tRump administration. During Obama's administrations crime was down. That trend began before Obama's election. I don't credit this downtrend solely with Obama or Clinton politics.Many factors lead to a rise or drop in crime. DeBlasio before the pandemic kept crime rates low without stop and frisk.
answer this the mayor puts more cops in the subway but crime still rise when will we stop blaming the mayor and ask where are police why are they not doing anything
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Comments / 27