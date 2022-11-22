ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29

 2 days ago
This year’s Rome Christmas Parade grand marshal Mary Hardin Thornton stands with parade committee co-chair Jerry Rucker during Tuesday morning’s breakfast at Coosa Country Club. David Crowder

One of the most recognizable names in Rome will lead Rome’s most popular holiday event this year. Mary Hardin Thornton has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2022 Christmas Parade.

The announcement was made by City Commissioner and Christmas Parade Committee member Randy Quick during a breakfast Tuesday morning at the Coosa Country Club.

“When you look around the city that we all dearly love, you’re going to see the fingerprints of Mary Hardin Thornton everywhere,” Quick said. “There are many people here in this room today who could share multiple stories of what she means to them. She has literally touched so many lives in this community.”

Thornton, who currently works as a project manager in the Finance Department at the City of Rome, said the Christmas parade has always been a big part of her life.

“This is a joyous time, and I’m completely overwhelmed,” she added. “I’ve rented a white tuxedo from Top Hat Formal Wear, so it’s going to be a big deal. We can’t throw candy, I know that, but I’m going to be waving a lot.”

Thornton is a graduate of West Rome High School and Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where she was a member of the Sigma Delta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi and received her B.S. in English, Religion and Philosophy. She is a third-generation Rotarian and is currently serving as president of Rome Rotary Club. She is the past president of NWGA BSA and is a member of the Reverend John Andrew Chapter NSDAR. She is a past recipient of the Rome Downtown Development Authority William M. Fricks Award and was a 2017 Heart of the Community Award recipient.

Thornton is married to Bill Thornton, and they have two sons, Wyatt, a freshman at Hampden-Sydney College, and Henry, a junior at Rome High School. They attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Also during Tuesday’s breakfast, parade committee co-chair Jerry Rucker took time to honor three volunteers for their many years of service on the committee.

They included Larry Atwell, who passed away in April of this year. Joanna Atwell accepted a plaque for her late husband.

Plaques also went to Al and Kathy Donahue in honor of their service.

The Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. and it will be the biggest one ever — with more than 133 entries this year. The theme is “The Joy of Christmas.”

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

