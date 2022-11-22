NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron 's team.

Another reason behind this newfound success of the Lakers is the changed role of Russell Westbrook . Ever since Westbrook was moved to a bench role, he has been having a great season and has contributed to all the wins for the team this season. Despite this, there are a few who are wondering if the Lakers should try acquiring Kyrie Irving .

Irving, 30, was heavily linked to the Purple and Gold throughout the offseason. But he ended up staying with the Nets. Does that mean that the Lakers cannot get Kai with a trade? Well, there seems to be a way.

Kyrie Irving Could Become A Laker With This Potential Trade

One thing is absolutely clear after the events of the offseason - the Nets do not want to swap Kyrie with Russ. Otherwise, the trade would have already happened. So what's the alternative? Well, as per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, a 3-team trade between the Lakers, the Nets, and the Pistons could send Kai to the Purple and Gold.

The following is legal before December 15, when most recently signed free agents are eligible for trade. The parameters could shift in a month with additional names potentially in play: The Lakers trade Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and two future first-round picks (2027 and 2029).

The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.



The Detroit Pistons trade Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Outside of L.A., the "who gets what" is subjective based on what the Nets prioritize most. They could swap out Irving for Westbrook or take on the Lakers' lower-priced role players for significant luxury tax savings. The more minor details of a deal, including a required touch between the Nets and Pistons, would depend on Westbrook's destination. That might be a second-round pick or the rights to a previously drafted player. If the Nets take Westbrook, young center Day'Ron Sharpe could go to Detroit.

According to Pincus, these assets are certainly required for even thinking about the trade. Of course, the Lakers will get Kyrie Irving in this scenario, and the Nets will most likely get Russ alongside at least one of the Lakers' future first-round picks.

As for the Pistons, that's when things get tricky. Looking at the proposed trade, the Pistons will most likely get Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn in return for letting go of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel. But Pincus later explained in the article that the Pistons might ask for a second-round pick as well to sweeten the deal.

